UNCW soccer gears up for winner-take-all match for CAA regular season title

Seahawks host Elon Saturday at 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The second-place Seahawks play for their fifth CAA regular season crown against Elon on Senior Night on Saturday at 7 p.m.

They are the two top defensive teams in the conference, with 17 shutouts and only 19 goals allowed between the two squads. Regardless of their defensive prowess, the Seahawk leading scorer – senior forward Jalen Anderson – seems confident in his unit against the Pheonix.