UNCW softball bests UNC 6-1

Seahawks have now won 4 games in a row

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Five UNCW hurlers limited North Carolina to one unearned run as the Seahawks powered their way to a 6-1 victory over the Tar Heels in non-conference softball action at Boseman Field on Wednesday night.

The Seahawks (9-13) hiked their win streak to four games ahead of their Colonial Athletic Association weekend series at Delaware. The Tar Heels (10-16) have dropped six of their last eight contests.

UNCW, who downed UNCW for the first time since 2018, limited the UNC to three hits while striking out seven. Graduate right-hander Janel Gamache (3-3) picked up the win in 2.0 innings of relief.

Tar Heel left-hander Bailey McCachren (3-4) was tagged for six hits and four runs, three earned, in 3.2 innings.

A trio of Seahawks – Mackenzie Amodeo , Morgan Britt and Tayler Vitola b – combined for six of the 10 hits vs. UNC.

Amodeo’s first career home run in the second inning set the tone early for the Seahawks, who have totaled double-digit hits in every game of their win streak.

Three runs came across in the bottom of the fourth when a Britt single down the right-field line brought home two runs on the play. The senior right fielder would drive in another in the bottom of the sixth with a triple to the right-field corner and then scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-0.

The Tar Heels plated a run in the bottom of the seventh on a passed ball.