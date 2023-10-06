UNCW student charged with child sex crimes now accused of abuse at Camp Thunderbird

Elijah Jacob Donato (Photo: NHSO)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — The YMCA of Greater Charlotte said officials are contacting parents and caregivers of campers who were assigned a cabin at Camp Thunderbird with a former YMCA worker accused of child sex crimes.

Elijah Donato was arrested by Carolina Beach Police last week. He is accused of sexually exploiting and taking indecent liberties with a child who he was babysitting.

Since his arrest earlier this week, The YMCA of Greater Charlotte got a report of alleged abuse involving a camper at Camp Thunderbird, the organization stated Thursday night.

“We are deeply disturbed and saddened, and our prayers are with the children and families affected by these alleged actions,” officials with the YMCA stated in a release.

Donato worked at the Harris YMCA and Camp Thunderbird between 2019 and 2023.

