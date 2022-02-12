UNCW student recreation center named in honor of Pat Leonard

(Photo WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —UNCW held a ceremony honoring the late Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Pat Leonard on Saturday, naming the student recreation center in her memory.

Leonard died in June of 2020, she was the longest-serving vice chancellor at UNCW, .serving in the role for 24 years. As Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Leonard was known by students as “VCPL” She aided in growth at UNCW, and was involved in numerous projects on campus involving housing, student support buildings, and helped establish the recreation center.

Leonard’s wife said she sees the “Pat Leonard Recreation Center” as symbol of Leonard’s legacy at the university.

“It’s a phenomenal day for the campus to celebrate a life well lived, and a person extremely well loved. The weather is glorious, it’s homecoming, it’s a reunion, it’s just a –exactly as she would have wanted it. You know, surrounded by the love of students, faculty, alumni, and staff,” said Susan Vanecek, Pat Leonard’s wife.

University officials said Pat Leonard impacted the lives of nearly 100,000 students during her time at UNCW. Her photo and information about her impact at UNCW are located in the recreation center’s lobby.