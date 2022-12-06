UNCW students conduct beach cleanup

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Several UNCW students were “getting their hands dirty” today to directly help the community.

This afternoon, UNCW students of the Ocean Sciences Field Methods class visited Wrightsville Beach to conduct a beach cleanup.

The students started their efforts on the sound side across from the Blockade Runner Resort, and worked their way down.

This was their way of giving back to the community for the last day of class.

“Once the plastics are in the ocean, it’s really hard to go out there and pick it up. There’s probably no safe way for humans and helping the animals in the ecosystem by going out there and bringing nets. It’s most important to go out there and pick up the trash while it’s still on land and you can do it manually,” said UNCW Student, Bentley Settin.

Students hope their efforts will help inspire others to prevent trash accumulation in the oceans.