UNCW student’s friends mourn following his unexpected death

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —One week following the death of a UNCW student, his close friends and fraternity brothers are speaking out, and also launching a GoFundMe for his family, and to aid in building his legacy on UNCW’S campus.

UNCW sophomore 19-year-old Alexander Bradford died last Wednesday. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at UNCW. I spoke with 3 of his fraternity brothers about the impact his unexpected death has had on them.

Alexander Bradford was a native of Spring Lake, and was majoring in entrepreneurship and business at UNCW. his roommates Andrew Holden, Alex Palmberg & neighbor Luke Passaro were all his fraternity brothers, and found his body. Bradford’s cause of death is still unknown.

The group of four were close, and had been friends since joining the fraternity in 2020. Each described Alex as upbeat, optimistic, and a friend they could depend on.

The trio says the energy Alex brought to the group was unmatched.

“I think the biggest thing we can all say is, like—he had one of the biggest smiles and contagious laughs we’ve ever seen,” said Andrew Holden.

The group has been in constant communication with his family, and has launched a GoFundMe in memory of Alex. The original goal of the GoFundMe was to raise $15,000, and within the past 4 days nearly $27,000 has been donated.

“The GoFundMe is just to help with funeral expenses and everything with that, but also want to, –I know his family is and we were all talking about making a scholarship for him. Whether it be some sort of sports scholarship to help out kids really can’t like buy equipment or maybe even a scholarship school, education, something like, –and we’re also talking about naming a field in his name,” said Alex Palmberg.

They each got tattoos in his memory, saying he was truly a brother to them and will be greatly missed.

“We all wanted a permanent reminder, because he was permanent to all of us,” said Luke Passaro.

They each encourage people to live life to the fullest, much like Alex would have.

“Just tell the people around you that you love them, every time we get off the phone now, we all say I love you just in case, because you know –you never know and that’s one I regret I didn’t get to say goodbye to him really,” said Passaro.

Alex Bradford’s funeral service and celebration of life will be held Sunday in Spring Lake. People are asked to wear blue, his favorite color.