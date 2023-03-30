UNCW to formally install Chancellor Aswani K. Volety Friday

UNCW Chancellor Dr. Aswani Volety (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dr. Aswani K. Volety, a first-generation college graduate and native of India, will be formally installed as the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s seventh chancellor on Friday.

The event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at Trask Coliseum.

During the ceremony, Chancellor Volety is planning to share a vision for the future that celebrates and builds on the success of the Seahawk community. It has grown from to 238 students in 1947, when UNCW was known as Wilmington College, to more than 2,500 faculty and staff, nearly 18,000 students and 100,000 alumni today.



Chancellor Volety returned to campus on July 1, 2022, having previously served as the Dean of UNCW’s College of Arts and Sciences and the Executive Director of the Center for Marine Science. He also served as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Elon University.

“I am honored by the opportunity to lead a university like no other,” Chancellor Volety said. “I appreciate the confidence and trust placed in me, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the UNCW campus and community to turn challenges into opportunities, champion great ideas, and build consensus across campus and around the region to get things done.”



The ceremony will be live-streamed and a recording posted online afterwards on the installation website for public viewing. For additional details about the chancellor, the event, past leaders and more, visit uncw.edu/installation.