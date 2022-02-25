UNCW to remove mask mandate effective March 7

(photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — UNCW will make masks optional on March 7.

The school says that based on recent guidance from the UNC System and NCDHHS, downward trends in COVID-19 cases on campus and within the state, and readily available vaccines and boosters, the UNCW health and leadership team has decided to ease some of the university’s pandemic protocols.

Face coverings will be optional in most indoor locations, including classrooms, and surveillance testing will shift to voluntary and symptomatic services, among other adjustments.

Effective March 7, face coverings will be optional at indoor and outdoor UNCW locations except where required by state or federal law and regulations:

Campus healthcare facilities – the Student Health Center, the Counseling Center, all Athletic training facilities, and the General Psychology & Assessment Clinic.

Multi-passenger vehicles such as WAVE buses, shuttles, vans and UNCW vehicles. Personal vehicles and open-air vehicles such as golf carts or gators are not included.

Unvaccinated individuals’ requirement to participate in weekly surveillance testing will end on March 7.

After that, the university will continue to provide symptomatic and voluntary testing services for individuals who still would like to be tested. All testing will occur in Warwick Center Monday through Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.