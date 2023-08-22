UNCW welcomes class of 2027 to campus

According to preliminary figures, more than 2,500 students make up the Class of 2027. These brand-new Seahawks will live in university residence halls for the next two years, along with another 2,500 on-campus residents, including a mix of upperclassmen, transfers, and international and graduate students. PHOTO BY: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A brand new flock of Seahawk students has arrived.

More than 2,500 first-year and transfer students participated in an academic ceremonial rite of passage as UNCW officially welcomed the Class of 2027.

The university held its fall convocation on Monday, marking the start of the academic year. Administrators and fellow Seahawks from each of the university’s five colleges shared words of wisdom and support with the thousands of first-year and transfer students who packed Trask Coliseum.

“Most of you are just starting to discover who you are and who you will be,” Provost James Winebrake said. “While you progress through your college years, I want you to think of yourself as an explorer on an important adventure to learn more about yourself, your talents, your interests, and, importantly, your UNCW and Wilmington communities.”

He encouraged the class to embody the university’s motto, Discere Aude, which translates as “dare to learn,” during their journey.

The new students are part of a Seahawk community comprising nearly 18,000 students, approximately 100,000 alumni and 2,500 faculty and staff.