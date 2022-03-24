UNCW Women’s golf returns to Clemson Invitational

(WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Coach Cindy Ho and the UNCW women’s golf team returns to the links this weekend to participate in the Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C.

The Seahawks, who are playing in their fourth tournament this spring, will join a group of 17 other teams for the three-day, 54-hole event, which begins tomorrow. The tournament will be played on a par-72, 6,430-yard layout and features a 9 a.m. shotgun start each day through Sunday.

“The Clemson Invitational is one of our favorite events of the year due to the championship-caliber field and the incredible hospitality of Clemson University and The Reserve Club at Lake Keowee,” said Ho. “We’ll be staying with the same host family we’ve had since the inception of this event. They’ve been so welcoming to our team each year.”

UNCW makes its seventh straight appearance at the Clemson-hosted event. Senior Phu Khine is no stranger to the event, authoring the best 36-hole score of her career, 140, in the 2019 edition of the invitational.

Live scoring for the Clemson Invitational will be available via GolfSt­­at.­­­