UNCW’s Brooks Baldwin drafted by White Sox

Whiteville native drafted in 12th round

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Brooks Baldwin, the CAA Player of the Year, is pick number 371 in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Baldwin was selected by the Chicago White Sox.

The switch-hitting infielder was selected in the 15th round by the San Francisco Giants in the 2021 MLB draft, but Baldwin elected to return to UNC Wilmington.