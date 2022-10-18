UNCW’s Intercultural Festival returning this weekend

iFest is returning to UNCW this weekend after a three year hiatus (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW’s Intercultural Festival is returning after a three-year hiatus.

The event is planned for Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Burney Center on the campus of UNCW.

The free festival celebrates the university’s international community through the arts, food and information booths, fostering a sense of global community and promoting and encouraging cultural understanding and appreciation.

“This event is a fantastic representation of part of UNCW’s mission, that our culture reflects our values of diversity and globalization,” program coordinator John Larkins said. “Students study abroad all over the world to experience different cultures through amazing experiences, but this event shows the presence of so many unique cultures and experiences right at home.”

This year, 24 countries will be represented at the festival.

“Since the last event in 2019, we have an almost completely new international population,” Larkins added. “While some of the same countries will be represented as in the past, new students will share their experiences with us.”