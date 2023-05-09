UNCW’s King Hall to be vacated for renovations

King Hall at UNCW (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some students and staff will be displaced next semester as work begins on an academic building on UNCW’s campus.

King Hall will be vacated as it is renovated as a part of the university’s master planning process. The work will begin at the end of the spring 2023 semester.

The project will focus on HVAC systems and code requirements. It will also modify the first floor for Film Studies and the second floor to accommodate the Honors College.

Staff offices will be relocated to modular units and classes will be moved to other areas across campus.

The work is anticipated to take one year.