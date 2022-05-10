UNCW’s Mait DuBois earns 8th C.A.A. Coach of the Year Award

Some players earn All-C.A.A. honors as well

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – UNCW veteran head coach Mait DuBois earned Coach of the Year honors and newcomer Harold Huens picked up Rookie of the Year accolades as Colonial Athletic Association officials doled out men’s tennis postseason awards early Tuesday.

DuBois, who is completing his 15th season at UNCW, was named CAA Coach of the Year for the eighth time. The successful head coach led the Seahawks to their second straight conference championship and the team’s eighth title in the last 13 years. The Seahawks have made nine NCAA Tournament appearances since his arrival in 2007-08.

With eight CofY awards, DuBois is the second most decorated head coach in CAA history, trailing only former VCU skipper Paul Kostin, who won the award 10 times from 1996-2011.

Huens, from Waterloo, Belgium, joined the team this season and made an immediate impact. He led the team with 14 singles victories (14-5) and won his last five matches of the campaign. The 6-2, 155-pounder played the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 positions for the Seahawks.

Huens won all three of his matches in the CAA Championships and becomes the fourth Seahawk since 2017 to earn CAA Rookie of the Year honors.

In other honors, Reece Falck (Christchurch, New Zealand) earned First-Team All-CAA mention in singles and the doubles team of Dillon Gooch (Charlotte, N.C.) and Bekhzod Rasamatov (Tushkent, Uzbekistan) collected First-Team laurels.

A transfer from Fresno State, Falck played the first four positions and compiled a 10-9 singles record. Gooch and Rasamatov amassed a 10-5 record in doubles after playing all three positions this spring.

Rasamatov also collected Second-Team All-CAA honors in singles and was joined by teammate Davide Innocenti (Florence, Italy). Rasamatov went 7-9 in singles and Innocenti finished with a 10-10 singles mark.

Falck and Innocenti also notched Second-Team All-CAA honors in doubles. The tandem went 12-8 in doubles play, including an 8-4 mark at the No. 2 position.

The Seahawks wound up with a 15-8 record and fashioned a 4-0 conference mark. No. 16 national seed Middle Tennessee State blanked UNCW, 4-0, in the NCAA Raleigh Regionals on Friday, May 6, 2022.

2022 ALL-CAA MEN’S TENNIS TEAMS

First Team

Singles

Harrison Brown, William & Mary Gr. Brisbane, Australia

George Davis, William & Mary Jr. London, England

Reece Falck, UNCW So. Christchurch, New Zealand

Kyle Frankel, Elon Gr. Oranjestad, Aruba

Holden Koons, James Madison Jr. York, Pa.

James Wilkinson, Delaware Sr. Hertfordshire, England

Doubles

Harrison Brown, William & Mary Gr. Brisbane, Australia

George Davis, William & Mary Jr. London, England

Dillon Gooch, UNCW Sr. Charlotte, N.C.

Bekhzod Rasamatov, UNCW So. Tushkent, Uzbekistan

Pierce Gilheany, Delaware Gr. Melbourne, Australia

James Wilkinson, Delaware Sr. Hertfordshire, England

Second Team

Singles

Nicholas Campbell, Elon Jr. Larnaca, Cyprus

Alex De Sousa, Drexel So. Canterbury, UK

Davide Innocenti, UNCW Sr. Florence, Italy

Daniel Martin, Elon So. Letchworth, UK

Bekhzod Rasamatov, UNCW So. Tushkent, Uzbekistan

Pascal Wagemaker, Delaware Gr. Zuid-Scharwoude, Netherlands

Doubles

Reece Falck, UNCW So. Christchurch, New Zealand

Davide Innocenti, UNCW Sr. Florence, Italy

Holden Koons, James Madison Jr. York, Pa.

Youssef Sadek, James Madison R-Fr. Cairo, Egypt

Daniel Martin, Elon So. Letchworth, UK

Chung-Han Tsai, Elon Sr. Taichung, Taiwan

2022 CAA MEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Holden Koons, James Madison

2022 CAA MEN’S TENNIS ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Harold Huens, UNCW

2022 CAA MEN’S TENNIS COACH OF THE YEAR: Mait DuBois, UNCW