UNCW’s move in week wraps up over weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- UNCW’s campus was bustling with families dropping their kids off to wrap up move in week.

Vehicles filled parking lots in-front of student housing, unloading furniture and saying goodbye to students getting ready to start their fall semester.

UNCW started welcoming students back on campus Friday – with about 5,000 first-year and sophomore students opting for on-campus housing.

Seahawks got the go ahead to move into Pelican, Terrapin, Loggerhead, Cornerstone, Innovation and Keystone, Saturday, ahead of the first day of classes next Wednesday.

It was an emotional and exciting day for second-year Karsyn Elmore and her father James.

“It’s going to get hard to get used to again, I got used to her being home all summer,” he said. “Now actually, it’s kind of hard, yeah.”

“It was weird coming back on-campus because I haven’t been here in like three months but everything looks familiar and I’m excited to be back and be with friends,” she said. “And get back to a routine, and I’m very excited for classes to start.”

Students were offered free COVID tests on Friday and Saturday.

The university encourages students to get tested, vaccinated or boosted before returning to campus.

