UNCW’s season ends in Conway at NCAA regional

Seahawks lost consecutively to Duke and Coastal in postseason play

CONWAY, S.C. (WWAY) – The Seahawks baseball season ends in Conway after consecutive losses to Duke and Coastal Carolina in the NCAA regional.

Below is from UNCW:

Coastal Carolina starter Riley Eikhoff posted a complete game victory and the Chanticleers banged out 14 hits in a 12-2 win over UNCW on Saturday in an elimination game at Spring Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers (40-20) will play the loser of the Rider/Duke game on Sunday at noon. The Seahawks see their season end with a 34-23 record.

Eikhoff surrendered two runs, six hits, walked none and struck out six, needing just 98 pitches to go the distance.

Cden Bodine collected a game-high four hits, including a home run, and score four runs while Nicky Lucky added three hits and scored twice. Graham Brown hit a grand slam.

Alec DeMartino had two hits for the Seahawks, including his ninth homer of the season coming in the seventh inning.

UNCW starter Zane Taylor took the loss to fall to 7-3.