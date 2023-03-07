UNCW’s Watson College of Education hosts Coloring the Landscape Summit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– UNCW’s Watson College of Education partnered with Cape Fear Community College and New Hanover County Schools for an event on Tuesday they called “Coloring the Landscape.”

Those attending included future teachers, current and retired educators, school and district leaders, and local and state organizations committed to recruiting and retaining educators of color.

There were several sessions throughout the day that focused on ways to address the lack of diversity in the education workforce.

Doctor Donyell Roseboro is UNCW’s Chief Diversity Officer, and she says the summit hopes to inspire a sense of community, hope, and motivation.

“We are not done. You just left us on the note of the possible. Your turn. How do we make the possible live, how do we roll up our sleeves and live in hope?” said Dr. Roseboro.

UNCW’s Watson College of Education and the Public-school Forum NC Educator Pipeline Collaborative, were sponsors of today’s summit.