United Way of the Cape Fear Area hosts all inclusive family event at DREAMS of Wilmington

United Way of the Cape Fear (photo: Peyton Furtado/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC. –United Way of the Cape Fear Area (UWCFA) is hosting a free family event at DREAMS of Wilmington, 901 Fanning St, on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Spring Family Jamboree will feature a maker’s market, music, games, crafts, food, and more.

The event is part of the UWCFA’s celebration of serving Cape Fear Area for over 80 years.

“Our 80-year anniversary was in 2021, but the pandemic forced us to postpone,” said Tommy Taylor, CEO of UWCFA, “It’s never too late to celebrate though.”

The market will include locally made and curated items such as ceramics, comics, illustrations, jewelry, vintage clothing, and sweet treats. These vendors will host the event’s free workshops, too

Gravity Records will provide a DJ and music all day and Latin Foodies food truck will be on site.

Yard games and activities for the whole family will also be provided.

Find more information about the event or become a vendor at UWCFA’s Facebook page.

All proceeds from the event will go to UWCFA and DREAMS, which supports the community through DREAMS arts programs and over 40 other programs in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender Counties that UWCFA helps fund.

UWCFA identifies gaps of community service in its designated counties, and pools resources including volunteers, organizations, and funds, to meet the needs of education, health, and prosperity.

Since 1941, UWCFA has invested over $190 million into the Cape Fear region.

“The community supports us so that we can support them,” said Taylor, “So we’re excited to thank

them, and invite everyone to come out to enjoy the jamboree.”