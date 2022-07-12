#UNSOLVED: Woman found strangled near Cape Fear River in 1997

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information to help solve a murder that happened 25 years ago.

A woman’s body was found near the Cape Fear River on June 11, 1997.

“It was the worst day of my life,” Jennifer Anderson said. “I don’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

Deputy John Corpening with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detective division said law enforcement officers were called out to a wooded area that day.

“Around 12:30 in the afternoon, a local citizen drove his pickup truck down to an area off of a dirt road off of River Road in South Wilmington,” Corpening said.

It was near what is now the Riverlights subdivision.

“He went down there to go fishing at the water’s edge and to also pick through trash in the area because the area was known to be used for illegal trash dumping,” Corpening said

Corpening said the man found something else.

“He discovered a dead body,” Corpening said. “She was on the land not far from the water’s edge, maybe 50, 60 feet.”

Later that day, Anderson got a call from the hospital.

“She told me on the phone I believe this is your mom and, of course, I’m like no that is not my mom,” Anderson said.

She was later identified as Barbara Jean Anderson. It was her mom.

“My mom didn’t get to see 40. She was 37,” Anderson said

Corpening said the cause of death was asphyxiation by strangulation. He said Barbara was last seen the day before.

“On June 10th at about 5 o’ clock in the afternoon at a convenience store at the intersection of Burnett Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road,” Corpening said.

Corpening said she was probably killed a few hours later, because the medical examiner’s autopsy report set the time of death that evening of June 10.

Anderson said her mom was living with her in an apartment in dove meadows at the time.

“She helped me take care of my daughter at the time cause that’s the only daughter I had. I didn’t have to worry about anything. She was there. She was always there,” Anderson said.

Anderson says she does not know who could have done this.

“She didn’t have any enemies to my knowledge,” Anderson said.

Corpening said there were some circumstances in Barbara’s life that had changed.

“I think she was dealing with some issues that may have put her in a predicament that she couldn’t control,” Corpening said.

Anderson said regardless of her mom’s struggles, no one deserves this.

“It still doesn’t give a person a reason to take anybody’s life, not just my moms. That’s anybody’s life. It doesn’t matter the type of life they lived,” Anderson said.

Anderson said her mom was a great person, mom and aunt.

“She had tons of nieces and nephews that adored her, looked up to her,” Anderson said. “My mom was a great person. She had this distinct laugh. Every time she laughed you know, you always knew she was in the room.”

It is a laugh her kids will never know.

“She only got to see one of her grandchildren be born,” Anderson said. “And she now has 5 granddaughters and 2 grandsons and 1 great granddaughter.”

Anderson said it never really gets easier.

“No. It doesn’t get easier. You just learn to live with it,” Anderson said.

She does not want to live without answers anymore.

“All I’m asking for is justice for me and my family,” Anderson said. “That’s all I’m asking for.”

Corpening said they have some leads, but they need more.

“We need additional information and we’re asking for anyone’s help that would give us the additional pieces to be able to put this case together,” Corpening said.

Anderson said someone has those pieces.

“Oh I’m pretty sure somebody knows something, but why would they hold it for 25 years? I mean that’s not fair to us. It’s not fair to her,” Anderson said. “She deserves justice.”

Anderson said she is not going to stop looking for that final piece of information that will bring her family peace knowing her mom’s murder is no longer unsolved.

If you have any information on this case, please call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.