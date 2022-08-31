Up to $10M in grants available from New Hanover County Endowment

The New Hanover County Endowment shared the criteria for the "Cape Fear Opportunities and Needs Grants" on Tuesday evening.

The grants are intended to address needs and challenges in the community pertaining to health, education, safety, and economic opportunity.

Leaders of several organizations met at the Harrelson Center on Tuesday night to ask questions about the grants, the application process, and more.

William Buster, president and CEO of the endowment, says up to $10-million will be available in the first grant cycle.

In order to apply, an organization must:

Be a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit, public entity, or group with fiscal sponsorship from a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit

Have been in operation as an organization for 2+ years

Be able to provide audited financial statements for the most recent fiscal year or two years of operating budgets, and IRS Form 990

Have an office location and provide services in New Hanover County

All grants will be one year and non-renewable. The grant amounts may not exceed 25% of an organization’s operating budget or $250,000, whichever is less. There is no minimum grant amount.

Applications can be submitted from September 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022.

Applications must include:

IRS Form 990 for the most recent fiscal year

Audited financial statements for the most recent fiscal year or two years of operating budgets

IRS Employer Identification Number

List of Board Members

For questions or application assistance, the Endowment is hosting two assistance sessions that require registration.

September 8, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., UNCW CIE – Rising Tide

September 22, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., UNCW CIE – Rising Tide

For more information about the sessions, grants, and more visit the Endowment’s website.