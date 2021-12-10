Upcoming construction project could impact water quality for some in Columbus County

Tap water from sink (Photo: U.S. Air Force)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Some water customers in Columbus County may experience water quality issues such as discoloration due to a construction project that is scheduled for next week.

Areas impacted include within the county limits of Chadbourn, Tabor City, Pireway, and Old Dock.

The project start Tuesday at 9 p.m. and be completed by 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Please make all necessary preparations by running any water that you may need prior to this time frame,” the town wrote in a release. “Customers that experience problems with discolored water will need to contact the office at 910-642-5257 to report their concerns. For precautionary measures, it is recommended that customers boil their water for 24 hours after the construction project has been completed.”