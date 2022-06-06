UPDATE: 3-alarm fire displaces nearly a dozen Mill Creek Apartment residents

Red Cross called in to assist

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

Courtesy: NHCFR Battalion Chief Shackelford

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY



Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

imagejpeg Officials responding to fire at Mills Creek Apartments (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One person was rescued from a 3-alarm apartment fire Sunday evening and several others were displaced.

According to Wilmington police, the call came in just before 6:30 Sunday evening.

According to Wilmington Fire Battalion Chief Patrick Campbell, one person, a dog, and a cat were rescued from that fire.

The man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation.

Nearly a dozen Mill Creek residents are left without a home.

Wilmington’s Battalion Chief Patrick Campbell said the fire quickly escalated from a 2-alarm fire to a 3-alarm fire.

“I talked with the property manager and she got me a count of 11 individuals that are going to need some assistance, none of the apartments are going to be inhabitable,” he said. “We have requested service from the Red Cross.”

According to Campbell, the roof was fully involved when he got to the apartments on Patrick Avenue.

“As I arrived the entire roof over the apartment was compromised, it was in the attic off the left side end of the apartments,” he said.

The fire remains under investigation.