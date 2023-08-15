UPDATE: Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Randall Parkway Dies

Bicyclist struck on Randall Pkwy. near Brailsford Rd. (Photo courtesy: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The bicyclist struck on Randall Parkway on Monday has died.

Wilmington Police say 72-year-old Raymond Holmes Malone, Jr. was attempting to cross the the street in the 3100 block of Randall Parkway. Police say he was on his bicycle in the crosswalk near Brailsford Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling along Randall Parkway.

EMS performed life saving measures on Malone and he was taken to Novant Health NHRMC, but died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

At this point no charges have been filed in the crash. Wilmington Police say the investigation is ongoing.