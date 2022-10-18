UPDATE: Detour added for Brunswick County bridge replacement project

A bridge will be closed for the next several months while replacement work takes place

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Road work began this week on a project expected to last for several months on part of a Brunswick County highway.

The bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road SE) near US 17 Business (Old Ocean Highway) south of Bolivia will remain closed while it’s being replaced.

NCDOT initially announced a detour option onto Green Lewis Road and McKay Road.

An additional detour, specifically for larger vehicles, has also been posted.

Trucks will be detoured onto U.S. 17 Business and N.C. 211. Other traffic may use this route or the originally listed one.