UPDATE: Lost Cove, NC wildfire now 80% contained at 1,000 acres burned

NEBO, N.C. (WLOS) — In a final update, Pisgah National Forest officials reported Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 that the wildfire burning in the Lost Cove area of Nebo, North Carolina is 80% contained.

They said the fire, which started Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2021, has burned 1,000 acres. It is burning in the Wilson Creek watershed on the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County.

Light rain and humidity over the past two days has allowed firefighters to continue making progress to contain the fire. It has burned to the containment lines throughout much of the fire area, with only minimal interior hot spots remaining where large, downed trees continue to burn.

About 12 firefighters remain onsite this weekend and continue to monitor the fire. They caution the public that a small amount of smoke will continue to be visible in the interior of the fire area, especially in the afternoons as warm temperatures dry the fuels.

