UPDATE: Man charged following Wednesday night car crash into house

Car crashes into home in Winnabow (Photo: WWAY)

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — A man has been charged after failing to stop at an intersection and running into a house Wednesday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Town Creek and Old Town Creek Roads around 9:16 p.m.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Thomas Chappell, Jr. was driving a Nissan passenger car and failed to stop at the intersection.

Chappell’s car ran into the side of the home, hitting the brick wall and patio area.

No one in the home was hurt.

The highway patrol says Chappell was under the influence of drugs and was charged with Driving While Impaired.