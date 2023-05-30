UPDATE: Man killed in Tuesday morning crash near I-140

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person was killed in an early morning crash on Highway 17.

Highway patrol says it was a single car crash with the vehicle running off the right-hand side of the road and striking a sign.

The vehicle then crossed over the left side of Highway 17 and struck a guardrail, rolled over a couple of times and came to rest against a guardrail on the right-hand side of US 17 south.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic was backed up in both directions for awhile but the lanes have now reopened.