UPDATE: Man shot by police sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries identified

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – WWAY has learned new details surrounding the police officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

The man has been identified as 41-year-old Robert Travis Fitts, who is now in serious condition, but stable.

According to a Carolina Beach spokesperson, Fitts, who is from Wilmington, was taken to the Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Fitts had outstanding felony warrants – and was led to the motel through a tip.

The police officers involved were not hurt and now both the District Attorney’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation handling the investigation.

