UPDATE: Murder charge added in connection to recent Meares Street deadly shooting

A murder charge has been added in a recent shooting (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 16-year-old has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting at a house on Meares Street.

The teenager was originally charged with possession of a firearm by a minor. But an investigation has resulted in the additional charge.

The Wilmington Police Department says a 17-year-old female was shot and killed on August 31st.

Police say the 17-year-old victim and 16-year-old offender were in a dating relationship.

Due to the nature of this incident and the ages of those involved, police say no further details will be made public.