UPDATE: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman

Megan Carson Rogers has been located safe (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A missing New Hanover County woman has been located safe.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Megan Carson Rogers had been missing since November 17th.

She had last been seen near 111 Windy Hills Drive in the Myrtle Grove area.