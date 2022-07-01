UPDATE: Police identify body found in Banks Channel

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach Police have identified the body found in Banks Channel earlier this week.

Paul Parker, 25, is the person pulled from the waterway on June 27.

Wrightsville Beach Police responded to a call for service in the 500 block of Waynick Blvd. on Monday just before 5pm. EMS, Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, US Coast Guard, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Boat and Dive Teams were called in. Parker’s body was recovered a short time later.

Police say no foul play is suspected.