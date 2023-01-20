UPDATE: Public Safety Memorial cleaned of ‘anti-Christian’ graffiti; two juveniles confess to crime

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Public Safety Memorial vandalized with graffiti and ‘anti-Christian’ symbols has been cleaned.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the memorial, which shares a parking lot with the Tar Landing Baptist Church, was defaced over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple tips from citizens, leading to two juvenile suspects, a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old male.

Detectives say they viewed surveillance footage and interviewed the suspects, who confessed to vandalizing the memorial.

“The support from the community and concern over the incident was overwhelming,” Sheriff Chris Thomas said. “Those who support our first responders were very concerned about the incident, as was I. The tips from the community and those received through Crime Stoppers were extremely valuable in solving this crime. Without the community’s support, it would have been difficult charge those responsible.”