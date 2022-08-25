Surf City Police Department releases name of victim in Vape Shop stabbing death

Law enforcement presence on scene at "Exotic Hemp Company" vape shop in Surf City (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Police have released the name of the victim in an overnight stabbing in Surf City.

42-year-old Margaret Nicole Bracey was killed Wednesday evening at the Exotic Hemp store on Hwy 50 in Surf City.

The suspect wanted by police in Surf City for his alleged role in the attack has turned himself in.

According to a news release, the suspect turned himself in around 10:25 this morning to the Surf City Police Department.

Police say there is no longer a danger to the community.

We’ll have more details when they become available.