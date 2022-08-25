Death investigation in Surf City; ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on loose

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities — including the Surf City Police Dept. and the State Bureau of Investigation — are currently on the scene investigating a death near a vape shop in Surf City.

It happened near the Exotic Hemp Company on Charlie Medlin Drive.

Surf City Police said the suspect is “armed and dangerous.”

Police said the suspect is a 5’8″ man who is about 25 years old; he was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black backpack. Police say although a security photo shows the suspect in sweatpants, he took those off and was wearing blue shorts.

Police said if you see a man matching that description, please call 910-328-7711.

Officials add that you should not approach the suspect and report any suspicious activity to 911.