UPDATE: Victim’s and suspect’s names released in Kure Beach shooting

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Kure Beach Police have released the names of the men involved in Tuesday’s deadly shooting involving a dispute among neighbors.

Police identified the victim as 55-year-old John Allen Garisto – and the suspect – 61-year-old William Henry Bennett – both men are from Kure Beach.

Jordan Johnston and his mother in-law – Doris Patrick – visiting from Ohio with their family.

“And so we’re like something is going down,” said Patrick. “but yeah, cops were everywhere, it was terrifying.”

Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday — a call came into 911- following a dispute and shooting between neighbors.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to Ocean View Avenue on Kure Beach.

“We sent the guys – our gentlemen to the store, when they came back and they’re like get in the house, get in the house,”

They planned for a day at the beach – but ended up locked inside their rental home.

“We heard five to six gunshots, and we rolled in, we didn’t know if it was roofers and then come to find out we had a cop upfront, a couple assault rifles, and said don’t come outside,” said Johnston.

According to Kure Beach Police, the suspect, William Henry Bennett, went back inside his home at 121 Ocean View Avenue, after shooting John Garisto multiple times.

While officers tried to save Garisto, a single gunshot coming from Bennett’s home rang out, when police went inside Bennet was found dead inside his home.

Ocean View re-opened late Tuesday evening,

The Kure Beach Police Chief Michael Bowden was asked if they had ever responded to the suspect or victim’s home before because of a dispute, Bowden said “not that I’m aware of.”

No word yet on what started the deadly argument.

Kure Beach Police was the lead on the investigation, and was assisted by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office; Carolina Beach Police Dept.; North Carolina State Highway Patrol and North Carolina Park Rangers, according to KBP.

The incident remains under investigation.