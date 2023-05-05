UPDATE: Wallace Walmart shooter suspect who escaped hospital has been captured

Jerry Arnold Flakes Jr is accused of a Walmart armed robbery (Photo: Wallace Police Department)

KENANSVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The manhunt for Jerry Arnold Flakes Jr. is over.

Flakes was caught by law enforcement in front of the ECU Health Hospital, where he initially escaped, at around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities were notified by a citizen who saw a man that matched the description under the porch of his house in Kenansville.

While law enforcement was searching the residence and surrounding area, Flakes broke into a nearby residence.

Law enforcement heard a lady screaming and authorities saw Flakes running across several yards behind the Duplin County Courthouse and was apprehended on the front lawn of the ECU Health Hospital.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Flakes is now in custody of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and is being transported to Central Prison.

He is under a 2 million dollar bond.