UPDATE: Wilmington couple with disabilities who struggled to retrieve mail now gets home deliver

USPS delivers mail at couples home after story airs on WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An update on a story we brought to you last week about a Wilmington couple with disabilities who had issues getting their mail.

Carl Bailey and his husband John Smith have trouble getting to the community mailbox in their Wilmington neighborhood.

Smith lost his leg while in the military, then lost the other to an infection. Bailey’s health has also declined.

They went through the process to request home delivery from the post office.

About four months went by and they still hadn’t received an answer until their story aired on WWAY.

“You light a fire under them, they started getting the mail out to us and it was a great help because John gets his medication through the mail and he is so disabled, he hardly gets out of the house,” he said. “Thank you, that’s what I want to add, thank you, I really appreciate WWAY for this report.”

The group Disabled American Veterans also reached out to WWAY, and wanted to let other veterans know to contact them directly if they are in need of help, more information can be found here.

Anyone experiencing a similar issue can send an email here.