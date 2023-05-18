UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify 79-year-old bicyclist killed in collision

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has identified a man killed in a crash Tuesday.

Officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Independence Blvd and Oleander Dr. on May 16th around 7:00 p.m.

A WPD Corporal and the driver of the vehicle who struck the bicyclist provided aid to the bike rider, trying to save his life. But he died at the scene.

The bicyclist is identified as 79-year-old Edward Lillis.

Lillis was crossing westbound traffic on Oleander Drive without having the right of way, according to police.

No criminal charges have been filed.