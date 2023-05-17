Wilmington Police officers on scene of fatal accident between Oleander Dr. and Independence Blvd.

Wilmington Police investigate a fatal crash on Oleander Dr. near Independence Blvd. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Oleander Dr. and Independence Blvd.

Police tweeted about the crash around 7:23 p.m.

A police spokesman confirms that the crash involved a vehicle and bicycle. The bike rider is dead.

Police anticipate that the westbound potion of Oleander will be closed while the officers continue their investigation at the scene.

WWAY will bring you more details as they become available.