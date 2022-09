UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash

A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday evening in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident.

The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September 20th in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive.

WPD says no charges have been filed at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation.