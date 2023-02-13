UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify person killed in Saturday morning shooting

Police have identified the person killed in a Saturday morning shooting (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has identified the person killed in a shooting Saturday morning.

27-year-old Tyquarious Gause of Wilmington was the victim, according to police.

WPD responded around midnight Saturday to the 800 block of South 14th Street after a call from someone reporting a body. Upon arrival, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives say they have confirmed multiple people were on the scene when the shooting occurred and are asking anyone who may have information regarding this crime to please come forward.

The public is asked to report tips via the anonymous Tip 411 app or by calling (910) 343-3609.