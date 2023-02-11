WPD is investigating a homicide

Wilmington Police car (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a call reported a body.

On February 11, around noon, WPD responded to the 800 block of South 14th Street after a call from someone reporting a body. Upon arrival, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims name has been withheld until family notifications. The investigation is currently ongoing.

If you have any information, WPD asks you to call 910-343-3609, or use the anonymous Tip 411 app.