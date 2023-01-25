UPDATE: Woman facing charges after multiple dogs found dead in Currie

Graves of dogs discovered on farm in Currie (Photo: Tanner Blue/WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County woman is facing several charges of cruelty to animals after several dogs were found dead at a farm in Pender County.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Manuela Strand, 40. She is charged with 8 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and 1 count misdemeanor of disposition of dead domesticated animals.

Manuela Strand is the estranged wife of Joshua Strand. He says after a January 11 court hearing to gain access to his property, he discovered several of his Cane Corsos dead, as well as a mass grave. He says Manuela Strand had been living on the property.

Strand says Animal Control told him the dogs died of dehydration.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says charges have been filed but she has not been arrested at this time.