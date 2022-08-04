UPDATE: Woman found dead on Carolina Beach identified

Death investigation underway in Carolina Beach (Photo: Contributed)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released new details on the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach.

The female has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring.

Wednesday afternoon, Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched to the Ocean Blvd beach access in reference to a death. When they arrived, they tried to save Kuhn’s life, but she could not be revived.

Her family has been notified.

The Carolina Beach Police Department is working with the NC Medical Examiner’s office to determine how she died. Investigators did not find anything suspicious at the scene.