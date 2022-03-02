Updates proposed for animal ordinance in Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The City of Boiling Spring Lakes is updating an ordinance that pet owners need to know.

The draft includes new definitions of classifying a dog or cat, guidelines for adequate shelter, and updated guidance on tethering animals.

Limitations of where an animal can be tethered, and what they can be tethered are also listed in the proposed draft.

The ordinance will be discussed again at the board of commissioners meeting next month.