UPS bringing nearly 100 new jobs to Holly Ridge

A new UPS distribution center is coming to Holly Ridge (Photo: UPS / MGN)

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — A new UPS distribution facility is coming to Holly Ridge.

The site will create 98 new jobs in Onslow County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

“The decision by UPS to expand in eastern North Carolina is a tribute to our growth and our dedicated workforce which includes many veterans in this area,” Governor Cooper said. “As the third-fastest growing state in the nation, global logistics leaders like UPS are eager to build in military communities like Holly Ridge that have the right people and the transportation infrastructure to reach their customers.”

This is the largest economic development project for Onslow County in 40 years.

The positions include drivers, operations personnel, managers, and support staff. Although wages will vary depending on position, the overall expected average annual wage across all job types is $67,657, which exceeds Onslow County’s overall average annual wage of $35,576. Positions for small package drivers feature annual wages up to $95,000, and more than 60 of the new job opportunities will be for drivers.