UPDATE: US-421, Isabel Homes Bridge westbound lane reopens

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Isabel Homes Bridge westbound lane reopen after a tractor-trailer overturned spilling its load of plywood onto two vehicles.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash including the tractor-trailer, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Only the truck driver sustained injuries which were minor.

The incident started when a tractor-trailer hit a car at the intersection of US 421 and Interstate 140.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue warned the community to avoid US Highway 421 because of the wreck closed both directions of the roadway.

Drivers had issues crossing the Isabel Homes Bridge because the westbound lane was shutdown.

The truck driver was charged with Failure to Stop at a Red Light.

