US 701 bridge work to create temporary closures in Bladen County

Work on a bridge in Bladen County is expected to take two weeks

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If you’re traveling through Elizabethtown this month, it may take you a little longer than usual.

The US 701 bridge in Bladen County over the Cape Fear River will be closed for about two weeks so crews can safety move girders for the new bridge.

The new bridge will be placed alongside the existing one.

Law enforcement says they will direct traffic as needed.