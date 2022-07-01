US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint

US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint (Photo: KHOU 11 / YouTube)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A U.S. official says the tractor-trailer at the center of a disastrous human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead had passed through an inland U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint with migrants inside earlier in its journey.

The truck went through the checkpoint on Interstate 35 northeast of the border city of Laredo, Texas.

The official spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Also Thursday, Hector Zamorano Jr., a U.S. citizen, made his initial court appearance as the alleged driver.

And the Texas Department of Public Safety announced new inland vehicle checkpoints.