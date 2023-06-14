USACE seeking public input on potential Port of Wilmington deepening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington District of the US Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public input on deepening the Port of Wilmington.

In 2020, the Port Authority determined the main waterway needed to be deepened from 42 feet to 47 feet to allow for better navigation.

The USACE is looking into how the project could impact three areas — economics, environment, and engineering.

Colonel Benjamin Bennett, commander of the Wilmington District, explains their job is not to make the decision on whether or not to go forward with the project but to do the research and gather input from the public.

“It is a huge project, right? It could possibly impact a lot of different people so we want to make sure we afford them the opportunity to share their concerns,” Bennett said.

Public input on the port deepening will continue through the winter of 2025.

For more information on the project and to submit a comment, click here.